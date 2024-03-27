Centrifuge Self Reported Market Cap Hits $60.93 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 37.1% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $60.93 million and approximately $20.56 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 544,012,457 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 543,992,478 with 487,855,890 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 1.05028134 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $16,501,945.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

