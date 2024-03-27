Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 138,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

QUAL stock opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.64. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

