Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $2.11 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,723,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,786,000 after purchasing an additional 263,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,121,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,767,000 after buying an additional 108,439 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 729,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,327,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 630,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,892,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 607,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,390,000 after buying an additional 13,968 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $59.67 and a 52-week high of $75.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

