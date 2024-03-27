Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 797 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,398.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,069,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,455,000 after purchasing an additional 998,466 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 377,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 62,207 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

