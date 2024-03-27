Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after buying an additional 55,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $152.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.70. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

