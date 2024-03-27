Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $265.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.42 and a one year high of $273.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

