Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 283 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $102.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $87.10 and a 12 month high of $111.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 40.76%.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.