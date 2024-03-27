Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 227.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period.

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.95. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $50.63 and a 52 week high of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

