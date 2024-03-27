Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $500,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Shares of T opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

