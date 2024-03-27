Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $425,000 Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS Energy
CMS Energy Price Performance
CMS Energy stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CMS Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CMS Energy
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.