Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.
