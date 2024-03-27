Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Edison International Price Performance

EIX stock opened at $68.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $67.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

