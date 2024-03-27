Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $299,000 Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

PPL Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.86. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

