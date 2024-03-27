Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,941 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 1.4% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.16. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $45.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

