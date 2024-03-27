Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 205,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,375,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,651,000 after buying an additional 383,242 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

