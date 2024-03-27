Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Newmont by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 465,903 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 85,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 35,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 48,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Newmont Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -42.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

