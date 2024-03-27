Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 698 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,600 shares of company stock worth $264,418. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.61%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

