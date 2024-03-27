Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 491 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

