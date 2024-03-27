Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,433,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.89. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.22 and a 52 week high of $116.62. The company has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

