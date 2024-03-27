Centamin (LON:CEY) PT Raised to GBX 150 at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 150 ($1.90) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Centamin Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON:CEY traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 110.90 ($1.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.22. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.25 ($0.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.10 ($1.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,848.33, a PEG ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.