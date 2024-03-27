Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 5.4%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.78 and last traded at $86.30. Approximately 1,222,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,936,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.22.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average of $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,120,568 shares of company stock worth $64,473,782. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Celsius by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 167,977 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,841 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

