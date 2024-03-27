Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $182.00

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.00 and last traded at $179.41, with a volume of 692149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.