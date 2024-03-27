CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) to Release Earnings on Monday

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 1st. Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 million and a P/E ratio of -1.00. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASI. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

