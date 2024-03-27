CashBackPro One Day Volume Reaches $4.28 Million (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $17.01 or 0.00024602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CashBackPro has a total market cap of $1.53 billion and $4.28 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,256 tokens. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 16.59347064 USD and is down -6.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $6,209,846.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

