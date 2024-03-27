Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) is Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores accounts for about 4.5% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $21,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.00.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CASY traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.55. The company had a trading volume of 128,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $324.40. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.80 and its 200-day moving average is $281.24.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.