Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $17.03

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.03, but opened at $16.61. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 35,146,217 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.65 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

