Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 49,444,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,300,465. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.32. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.65 and a beta of 2.54.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 915.1% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

