Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $8.47 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 8.3% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 354,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 783,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,688. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

