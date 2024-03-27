Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 10,402 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after purchasing an additional 315,999 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,271,354,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,354,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,795,000 after buying an additional 202,820 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $105.96. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

