Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,113 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,215 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,113 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 3.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,431,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,533,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.28.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

