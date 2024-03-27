Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,819 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,819 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,428,000 after purchasing an additional 702,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after acquiring an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,041. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.73.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

