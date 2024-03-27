Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,413,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,010 shares during the period. Custom Truck One Source makes up 7.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Custom Truck One Source were worth $21,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 602.0% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 28.5% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Custom Truck One Source by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,156,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 185,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.55. 562,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.41. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $521.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.69 million. Custom Truck One Source had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.72%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

