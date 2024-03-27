Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Trading Up 4.3%

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 8,370,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,293,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CGC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Canopy Growth Trading Up 15.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $763.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($1.34). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 326.75% and a negative return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

