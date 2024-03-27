Cano Health, Inc. Sells 23,600 Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW) Stock

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 23,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $17,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,114,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cano Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Cano Health, Inc. sold 52,502 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $39,376.50.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 46,246 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $35,146.96.

On Monday, March 18th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,937 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $33,130.23.

On Friday, March 15th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 44,305 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $34,557.90.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 41,584 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $34,930.56.

On Monday, March 11th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 36,964 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $34,746.16.

On Friday, March 8th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 22,694 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $21,786.24.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 133,518 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $136,188.36.

On Monday, March 4th, Cano Health, Inc. sold 774,400 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $952,512.00.

On Friday, March 1st, Cano Health, Inc. sold 532,691 shares of MSP Recovery stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $553,998.64.

MSP Recovery Price Performance

MSP Recovery stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 212,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. MSP Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Institutional Trading of MSP Recovery

About MSP Recovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFW. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSP Recovery in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Palantir Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of MSP Recovery by 317.5% during the third quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,651 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSP Recovery during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSP Recovery by 36.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

