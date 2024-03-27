Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Insider Sells C$1,544,530.92 in Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. sold 50,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.77, for a total value of C$1,544,530.92.

CU stock traded down C$0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 117,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,071. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 1-year low of C$28.13 and a 1-year high of C$39.87.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$974.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3534813 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.453 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.68%.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

