Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for about 2.7% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CP traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, reaching $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 580,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.1415 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

