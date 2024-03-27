Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $75.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $75.99. The company has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.774 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,237,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,363,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,657,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $107,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

