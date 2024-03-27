Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Price Target to $64.00

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WOR. TheStreet raised Worthington Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Worthington Enterprises from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Worthington Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WOR

Worthington Enterprises Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE WOR opened at $60.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.85. Worthington Enterprises has a one year low of $33.96 and a one year high of $69.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.44). Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $316.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Enterprises

In related news, Director Michael J. Endres sold 66,000 shares of Worthington Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $4,241,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,035.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,901,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 242,833 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Worthington Enterprises by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 87,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,856,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 75,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.