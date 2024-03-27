Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Up 252.3% in March

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 252.3% from the February 29th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 177,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 426,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.53. 149,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,889. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.