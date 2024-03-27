CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.76

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.76 and last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 50851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

CaixaBank Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

CaixaBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.1009 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

