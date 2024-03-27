Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

NASDAQ:CCTS remained flat at $11.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,388. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCTS. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 869,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 700,155 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 450,002 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 362,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 137,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,479,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.