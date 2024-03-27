C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.77 and last traded at $26.99. 1,234,526 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 8,016,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

