Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.31

Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 346973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.99.

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000484 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Burcon NutraScience

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

