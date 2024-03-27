BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 69,152 Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,674,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,152 shares during the period. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 45.0% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,268. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.97 and a 1-year high of $35.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.79.

About X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

