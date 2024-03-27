BTS Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,507 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

BTS Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,362,000 after buying an additional 60,047 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,638,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,610,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,117,000 after purchasing an additional 58,951 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 636,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,170,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after purchasing an additional 179,497 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 84,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,382. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The stock has a market cap of $695.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

