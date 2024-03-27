BTS Asset Management Inc. Makes New $245,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BWX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 60,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,927. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.