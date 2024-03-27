BTS Asset Management Inc. Invests $332,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,627 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 460.6% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,336.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,706,000.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,078. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

