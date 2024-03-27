BTS Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BTS Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,135,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,055,572. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.10.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

