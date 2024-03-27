BTS Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,000. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF makes up 4.9% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,274,000. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYD remained flat at $52.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 384,338 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

