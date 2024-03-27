BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 215.0% in March

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 215.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 159,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BT Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

BTBD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.79. BT Brands has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.02.

Institutional Trading of BT Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) by 194.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.19% of BT Brands worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

